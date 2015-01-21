U.S. solar industry harmed by China, Taiwan imports -ITC

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday imports of solar products from China and Taiwan injure U.S. producers, clearing the final hurdle for import duties on the goods.

ITC commissioners voted in favor of the complaint brought by the U.S. arm of German solar manufacturer SolarWorld AG in a bid to close a loophole that let Chinese producers sidestep duties imposed in 2012.

The decision gives the U.S. Commerce Department the green light to impose anti-dumping duties as high as 165.04 percent for Chinese goods and 19.5 percent for Taiwanese goods. Separate anti-subsidy duties of up to 38.72 percent apply for Chinese goods. (Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna and Krista Hughes; Editing by Andrea Ricci)