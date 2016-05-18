FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese aircraft intercept U.S. reconnaissance plane over South China Sea -Pentagon
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 18, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

Chinese aircraft intercept U.S. reconnaissance plane over South China Sea -Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - Two Chinese tactical aircraft carried out an “unsafe” intercept of a U.S. military aircraft on May 17, the Pentagon said in a statement on Wednesday.

The incident took place in “international airspace” as the U.S. maritime patrol reconnaissance aircraft carried out “a routine U.S. patrol” in the South China Sea, the statement said.

Washington has accused Beijing of militarizing the South China Sea after creating artificial islands while Beijing, in turn, has criticized increased U.S. naval patrols and exercises in Asia.

The statement added that the Department of Defense was addressing the issue through military and diplomatic channels.

“Over the past year, DoD has seen improvements in PRC actions, flying in a safe and professional manner,” the statement said. PRC is an acronym for the People’s Republic of China. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.