UPDATE 3-At least 10 Egyptian soldiers killed by car bombs in Sinai
CAIRO, July 7 At least 10 Egyptian soldiers were killed and several injured when two suicide car bombers hit army checkpoints in northern Sinai on Friday, security sources said.
BEIJING, July 7 China's Defence Ministry said on Friday the military will resolutely safeguard the country's sovereignty and security, after two U.S bombers flew over the disputed South China Sea.
The comments were made in a short statement sent to Reuters. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)
CAIRO, July 7 At least 10 Egyptian soldiers were killed and several injured when two suicide car bombers hit army checkpoints in northern Sinai on Friday, security sources said.
* Weak data may add to case for interest rates to stay on hold