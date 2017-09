SEATTLE, Sept 22 (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping pledged on Tuesday not to weaken the Chinese currency to boost exports and promised to work with the United States to fight cyber crime, in a policy speech delivered in Seattle.

Xi also said China and the United States must conclude a high-quality bilateral investment treaty as soon as possible. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Ken Wills)