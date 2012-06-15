WTO back U.S. in case against China duties on steel

Geneva, June 15 (Reuters) - A World Trade Organization panel on Friday ruled in favor of the United States in a case against import duties imposed by China on a specialty steel product used in power transformers.

“With respect to each of the 11 programmes at issue, the panel concluded that China had acted inconsistently” with WTO rules governing the use of countervailing duties, the panel said in its ruling.

The dispute involved duties imposed by China on “grain-oriented electrical steel”, a specialty steel product made by AK Steel and ATI Allegheny Ludlum.