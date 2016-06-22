FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. industry injured by cold-rolled steel from China, Japan -ITC
June 22, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

U.S. industry injured by cold-rolled steel from China, Japan -ITC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had found that imports of cold-rolled steel flat products from China are injuring U.S. producers, paving the way for the institution of final trade duty orders.

The Commerce Department had previously slapped Chinese steelmakers with import duties of 522 percent on the products, and anti-dumping duties of 71.35 percent on Japanese producers.

The original complaint was filed in July 2015 by major U.S. producers United States Steel, AK Steel Corp, ArcelorMittal USA, Nucor Corp and Steel Dynamics Inc. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Eric Walsh)

