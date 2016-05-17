U.S. sets steep duties on imports of Chinese cold-rolled steel

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday set final anti-dumping duties of 265.79 percent on imports of cold-rolled flat steel from China and 71.35 percent on imports from Japan, finding that producers from these countries were selling the products at unfair prices.

The Commerce Department also said it levied final anti-subsidy duties of 256.44 percent on imports of Chinese cold-rolled steel.

Cold-rolled steel is primarily used in automotive manufacturing, appliances, containers and construction. The Commerce Department said 2015 imports of the metal were valued at about $272.3 million from China and $138.6 million from Japan. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Diane Craft)