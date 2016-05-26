FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. panel launches trade secret theft probe into Chinese steel
May 26, 2016

U.S. panel launches trade secret theft probe into Chinese steel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Thursday it launched an investigation into complaints by United States Steel Corp that Chinese competitors stole its trade secrets, engaged in price fixing and misrepresented the origin of their exports to the United States.

The ITC said in a statement that it has not made any decisions on the merits of the case. U.S. Steel, in its complaint under section 337 of the main U.S. tariff law, is seeking to halt nearly all imports from China’s major steel producers and trading houses. (Reporting By David Lawder)

