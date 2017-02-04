(Adds more comments from ministry official)
BEIJING Feb 4 China is disappointed at
continued high U.S. tax rates on Chinese steel products and will
take necessary steps to protect the rights of its enterprises, a
Ministry of Commerce official said on Saturday.
The United States moved closer to slapping duties on imports
of stainless steel sheet and strip from China this week, issuing
a final determination that the products were being subsidised
and dumped in the U.S. market at below fair value.
Wang Hejun, head of the trade remedy and investigation
bureau at China's Ministry of Commerce, questioned the way in
which the U.S. anti-dumping investigation is being conducted
"In the anti-dumping probe, investigating departments
disregarded the cooperation of the Chinese government and
Chinese enterprises," Wang said in a statement.
The U.S. has flouted World Trade Organization rules by
ignoring evidence offered by Chinese companies and has treated
them unfairly because of their state-owned-enterprise status,
Wang said.
The U.S. Commerce Department has affirmed anti-dumping
duties ranging from 63.86 percent to 76.64 percent on the
imports which will go into effect for five years if the U.S.
International Trade Commision subsequently affirms its earlier
finding that U.S. producers were being harmed.
The commission is due to make its final determination on or
about March 20.
The main cause of the challenges facing the steel industry
is the sluggish world economy and falling demand, which calls
for global cooperation not protectionism, Wang said.
