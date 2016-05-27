FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a year
China says "resolutely opposes" US trade secret theft probe over steel
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 27, 2016 / 1:05 AM / in a year

China says "resolutely opposes" US trade secret theft probe over steel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 27 (Reuters) - China resolutely opposes a probe by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) into complaints of trade secret thefts by Chinese steel companies and will encourage its firms to legally defend themselves, China's commerce ministry said on Friday.

Citing unnamed officials from the ministry, the statement on the Ministry of Commerce's website said trade remedy measures recently being taken by the U.S. were protectionist, and would artificially interfere with trade rather than solve the industry's current problems.

The ITC on Thursday said that it is investigating complaints by United States Steel Corp that Chinese competitors stole its trade secrets, fixed prices and misrepresented the origin of their exports to the United States.

U.S. Steel, in its complaint under section 337 of the main U.S. tariff law, is seeking to halt nearly all imports from China's largest steel producers and trading houses. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.