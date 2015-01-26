FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. slaps preliminary duties on steel shelving from China
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 26, 2015 / 8:26 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. slaps preliminary duties on steel shelving from China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chinese-made steel shelving units face duties in the United States after the Department of Commerce found on Monday the shelves are produced using unfair government subsidies.

In a preliminary decision, Commerce set anti-subsidy duties of up to 55.75 percent on imports of pre-packaged, boltless shelving, used in homes and businesses.

The petition was lodged by Chicago-based Edsal Manufacturing Co, which also complained that the products were being sold below fair value. A final decision is due on the subsidies by June 8. (Reporting by Krista Hughes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.