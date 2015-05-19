U.S. charges 3 Chinese professors, 3 others with economic espionage

(Reuters) - The U.S government charged three Chinese professors and three other Chinese nationals with economic espionage and stealing trade secrets from two companies that develop technology often used in military systems, the Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

It is the third time in as many years individuals have been accused of economic espionage on behalf of China, a sign that the United States is increasingly focused on what it has termed a top national security concern.

The three professors from Tianjin University, one of the oldest in China, were charged with stealing source code and other proprietary information from Avago Technologies Ltd. and Skyworks Solutions Inc. Avago has headquarters in San Jose, California and Singapore, and Skyworks is based in Woburn, Massachusetts.

One of the suspects, Professor Hao Zhang, 36, a former Skyworks employee and one of the professors, was arrested on Friday in Los Angeles, where he had just landed on a flight from China, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Prosecutors identified the other five, all still at large in China, as Wei Pang, 35, a former Avago employee and a professor; Jinping Chen, 41, a professor and a member of the board of directors for ROFS Microsystems; Chong Zhou, 26, a Tianjin University graduate student and design engineer at ROFS Microsystems; Huisui Zhang, 34, who studied with Pang and Zhang; and Zhao Gang, 39, a Chinese citizen, who is the general manager of ROFS Microsystems.

According to an indictment, Pang and Zhang met while studying electrical engineering at a U.S. university in Southern California and took jobs as engineers at Avago and Skyworks, respectively.

Both companies specialize in FBAR technology, which deals with radio frequencies and has numerous military as well as consumer applications.

Between 2006 and 2007, Pang and Zhang hatched a plan to start manufacturing the technology in China and met with Tianjin University officials, prosecutors said. In 2009, both left the U.S. companies to become professors at Tianjin, where they established with their co-conspirators a company, ROFS Microsystems, with the alleged stolen secrets, according to prosecutors.

If convicted, the defendants could be sentenced to up to 50 years in prison.

In March 2014, a California businessman was convicted of stealing DuPont trade secrets to help a state-owned Chinese company develop a white pigment used in a wide range of products and last May five Chinese military officers were acccused of hacking into American nuclear, metal and solar companies.

Skyworks and Avago did not immediately respond to requests for comment.