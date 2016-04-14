FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Trade Representative says deal with China covers all aspects of subsidy program
April 14, 2016

U.S. Trade Representative says deal with China covers all aspects of subsidy program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - An agreement by China to scrap controversial export subsidies covers all elements of the subsidy program and provides the transparency Washington needs to monitor compliance, the top U.S. trade official said on Thursday.

"This agreement addresses all elements of the subsidy program," U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman told reporters. "The agreement also ensures the necessary transparency to give us a solid basis to monitor closely and confirm whether the terms of the agreement are being met." (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Bill Trott)

