#Basic Materials
March 19, 2012 / 6:10 PM / 6 years ago

US sets duties on steel wheels from China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday set large punitive duties on imports of steel wheels from China that it said were unfairly priced and subsidized, in the latest sign of trade tension between the world’s two biggest economies.

The U.S. Commerce Department said Chinese producers were selling the steel wheels at prices 44.96 percent to 193.54 percent below fair value.

It also said Chinese producers had received government subsidies ranging from 25.66 percent to 38.32 percent of the value of the wheels.

The decision was a victory for Accuride Corporation and Hayes Lemmerz International Inc, which filed a pair of petitions last year asking for import relief. (Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Jackie Frank)

