US panel approves anti-dumping probe of Chinese plywood imports
November 9, 2012 / 4:15 PM / in 5 years

US panel approves anti-dumping probe of Chinese plywood imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. trade panel on Friday approved an investigation into charges Chinese companies are selling hardwood plywood in the United States at unfairly low prices, setting the stage for the Commerce Department to set preliminary duties next month.

A group of plywood manufacturers in North Carolina, New York and Oregon, calling themselves the Coalition for Fair Trade of Hardwood Plywood, have accused Chinese manufacturers and exporters of “dumping” the plywood in the United States at prices 298 percent to 322 percent below fair market value.

They also want countervailing duties to offset alleged Chinese government subsidies received by the companies.

