Lawmakers press for action in US-China trade talks

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Four senior U.S. lawmakers on Friday pressed for action on longstanding trade irritants with China, as President Barack Obama’s administration prepares to host senior Chinese officials next month for high-level talks.

“We have each written to you in the past about our key priorities and concerns,” the top Republicans and Democrats on the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Finance Committee said in a letter to senior Obama administration officials.

“While incremental progress has been made, our list of concerns remains troublingly similar year-to-year,” the lawmakers said.