WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had set preliminary duties ranging up to 27 percent on plywood from China worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

The move represents a victory for U.S. plywood producers who filed a petition last year accusing their Chinese competitors of receiving illegal government subsidies and selling their products in the United States at unfairly low prices. (Reporting By Doug Palmer; editing by Christopher Wilson)