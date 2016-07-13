FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. challenges China export duties on nine raw materials
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 13, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

U.S. challenges China export duties on nine raw materials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - The United States launched a challenge against China's export duties on nine key metals and minerals on Wednesday, arguing that the duties violate World Trade Organization rules and give an unfair advantage to Chinese manufacturers.

The U.S. Trade Representative's offices said it is seeking to remove China's export duties ranging from five percent to 20 percent on antimony, cobalt, copper, graphite, lead, magnesia, talc, tantalum and tin, which it said are key inputs to U.S. industrial sectors including aerospace, autos, electronics and chemicals.

It said the duties impose higher costs on U.S. manufacturers, while Chinese competitors do not have to pay them. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.