China will defend WTO rights if Trump moves on duties - official

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - China will defend its rights under World Trade Organization tariff rules if President-elect Donald Trump moves toward executing his campaign threats to levy punitive duties on goods made in China, a senior Chinese trade official said on Wednesday.

Zhang Xiangchen, China's deputy international trade representative, also told a news conference that there was a broad consensus of international academics and government officials who say that China is not manipulating its yuan currency to gain an unfair trade advantage as Trump has charged.

"I think after Mr. Trump takes office, he will be reminded that the United States should honor its obligations as a member of the World Trade Organization," Zhang said through an interpreter. "And as a member of the WTO, China also has the right to ensure its rights as a WTO member." (Reporting by David Lawder, editing by G Crosse)