#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 19, 2012 / 7:17 PM / 5 years ago

US panel approves trade probe into food additive from China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. trade panel on Thursday approved an investigation that could lead to steep anti-dumping duties on xanthan gum, a food additive, from China and Austria.

The U.S. International Trade Commission voted 5-0 that there was a reasonable indication that U.S. producers have been harmed by unfairly low priced imports from the two countries.

CP Kelco, a xanthan gum producer based in Atlanta, Georgia, has asked the Commerce Department for duties of 145 percent on imports from Austria and 154 percent from China.

The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to announce preliminary duties in the case in November.

The United States imported $25.2 million of xanthan gum and related products from Austria in 2011 and $64.0 million of the goods from China in the same year.

Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
