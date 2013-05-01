FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China trade secret theft a "grave problem" -U.S. trade agency
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 1, 2013 / 2:06 PM / in 4 years

China trade secret theft a "grave problem" -U.S. trade agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - The United States is gravely concerned about the impact that Chinese theft of U.S. trade secrets is having on American companies and the economic security of the United States, the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office said on Wednesday.

“It’s a grave problem with dimensions that go beyond even trade and intellectual property issues,” a senior USTR official said in an advance briefing of the agency’s annual report on countries with the worst records of protecting U.S. patents, copyrights and other intellectual property rights. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; editing by Jackie Frank)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.