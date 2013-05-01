China trade secret theft a "grave problem" -U.S. trade agency

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - The United States is gravely concerned about the impact that Chinese theft of U.S. trade secrets is having on American companies and the economic security of the United States, the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office said on Wednesday.

“It’s a grave problem with dimensions that go beyond even trade and intellectual property issues,” a senior USTR official said in an advance briefing of the agency’s annual report on countries with the worst records of protecting U.S. patents, copyrights and other intellectual property rights. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; editing by Jackie Frank)