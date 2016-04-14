FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China agrees to end export subsidies to steel, other industries, U.S. says
April 14, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

China agrees to end export subsidies to steel, other industries, U.S. says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - China has agreed to scrap controversial export subsidies on a range of products from steel and aluminum to agriculture and textiles, the U.S. Trade Representative said on Thursday.

In a deal coinciding with global economic meetings in Washington, the USTR said in a statement that China has agreed to end a program known as its “demonstration bases-common service platform” in which it provides export subsidies to Chinese companies in seven economic sectors.

The agreement comes about a year after the United States filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization about the program, alleging “unfair, prohibited export subsidies to a large range of Chinese manufacturers and producers.” (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Susan Heavey)

