US House passes China subsidy bill, sends to Obama

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to ensure the United States can impose duties on subsidized goods from China and Vietnam, overwhelmingly rejecting a last-ditch attempt by a conservative group to portray it as a tax hike.

The bill, which overturns a recent court ruling, now goes to President Barack Obama, who is expected to sign it into law. The Senate passed the legislation on Monday.

“China distorts the free market by giving enormous subsidies to its producers and exporters, and our companies and workers should not be expected to compete against the deep pockets of the Chinese government,” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dave Camp, a Michigan Republican, said during debate.