U.S. expands its WTO challenge to China export limits to chromium, other metals

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States has expanded its challenge at the World Trade Organization to China's export restraints on raw materials to include export duties on chromium, as well as its export quotas on antimony, indium, magnesia, talc and tin, the U.S. Trade Representative said on Tuesday.

Those raw materials "are key inputs into high-value U.S.-made products in vital industrial sectors, including aerospace, automotive, construction, and electronics. China's export restraints on these materials, including duties and quotas, provide an unfair competitive advantage to China at the expense of American workers and manufacturers," the USTR said in a statement.

The move follows a request on July 13 for consultations with China on export quotas on nine different raw materials, it said. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by James Dalgleish)