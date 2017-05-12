FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China official discourages linking US trade moves to N.Korea issue
May 12, 2017 / 4:45 AM / 3 months ago

China official discourages linking US trade moves to N.Korea issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - China's vice finance minister Zhu Guangyao said on Friday that economic issues should not be politicised, when asked whether the outcomes of the 100-day plan for trade talks with the United States were related to the North Korea nuclear issue.

Zhu made the comments at a news briefing in Beijing.

The U.S. and China will expand trade in beef and chicken and increase access for financial firms, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday, in the first tangible results of trade talks that began last month.

U.S. President Donald Trump had previously urged China to do more to rein in the actions of the North in exchange for favourable trade policies. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Philip Wen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

