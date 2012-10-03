FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Theft of trade secrets worsening in China - U.S. business
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2012 / 4:50 PM / in 5 years

Theft of trade secrets worsening in China - U.S. business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chinese theft of valuable U.S. trade secrets, much via sophisticated cyber-attacks, is becoming a much more serious problem, U.S. industry officials said on Wednesday.

“This matter requires more attention,” Jeremy Waterman, head of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s China division, told a U.S. government panel led by the U.S. Trade Representative’s office.

The issue “has risen substantially in importance over the last year, year and a half,” Waterman said.

Peter Dent, a vice president at the Electron Energy Corp, said both large and small U.S. companies face “persistent and increasingly complex cyber-attacks (from China) in an effort to steal intellectual property from company computer networks.”

Defending company trade secrets against the attacks was “very difficult” and caused a substantial drain on resources, he said.

Companies need the U.S. government to take action, which could include suspending “trade benefits to countries sponsoring these actions,” Dent said.

USTR held the hearing as part of its annual evaluation of how well China is meeting the commitments it made to join the World Trade Organization in 2001. The office usually issues a report on China to Congress around Dec. 11, the anniversary of Beijing’s accession to the WTO.

U.S. exports to China have soared since China joined the WTO and the country is now the third-largest foreign market for U.S. goods. But business groups told the USTR-led panel China maintains a extensive web of discriminatory policies that prevent U.S. companies from making many additional sales and investments in the world’s second largest economy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.