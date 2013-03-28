FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2013 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

Two U.S. congressmen urge USTR designate China for trade secret theft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - Two senior Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Obama administration to formally target China for the theft of U.S. trade secrets in an annual report to be released at the end of April, a move they said could lead to duties on Chinese goods if U.S. concerns are not addressed.

“As evidence mounts that the Government of China actively engages in the cyber theft of the trade secrets of American businesses, we write to request that you consider designating China as a Priority Foreign Country under Section 182 of the Trade Act of 1974,” the lawmakers said.

Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Vicki Allen

