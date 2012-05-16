FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's grip on banking sector problematic - US Treasury
May 16, 2012 / 5:45 PM / in 5 years

China's grip on banking sector problematic - US Treasury

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - China’s tight grip on its financial sector generates massive distortions that filter through its economy and that is a problem for the world’s two largest economies, a top U.S. Treasury official said on Wednesday.

“That is a problem for China and for us,” Lael Brainard, Treasury’s undersecretary for international affairs said in remarks prepared for a congressional hearing to examine U.S. access to Chinese markets.

Although China has started to loosen its hold on its markets by boosting the value of the yuan and raising foreign ownership limits on certain securities firms, Brainard reiterated that those reforms were not enough.

The Obama administration and U.S. businesses have been pushing Beijing to reform its financial system, where four large state-owned banks account for about 40 percent of the country’s total loans and have a monopoly over every part of China’s financial services industry.

At Wednesday’s House Financial Services subcommittee hearing, Brainard is expected to answer questions on progress made to open up Chinese markets.

Shortly after annual U.S.-China economic and diplomatic meetings in May, the U.S. Federal Reserve gave China an entry into the U.S. banking market by allowing three government-controlled banks to set up branches and take stakes in U.S. banks.

