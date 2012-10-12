FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury delays currency report until at least November
#Market News
October 12, 2012 / 9:15 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. Treasury delays currency report until at least November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Friday it will delay a semi-annual currency report to Congress until after a finance meeting in early November.

The report that examines the foreign exchange practices of major U.S. trading partners such as China and Japan is required by law to be released Oct. 15 and April 15 but is often delayed.

The group of 20 finance minister meeting takes place just ahead of the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 6.

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has blasted President Barack Obama for being soft on China and has vowed to label China a currency manipulator should he win the presidency.

The Treasury said it was delaying the report in order to “assess progress following the G-20” finance ministers meeting Nov. 4-5.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
