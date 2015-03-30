U.S Treasury official says China may be delaying tech policy moves

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - China may be delaying some planned technology policy moves that Washington has complained represent unfair regulatory pressure on foreign firms, a senior U.S. Treasury official said in Beijing on Monday.

The United States is willing to offer advice and help on the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, through existing international institutions, the official added.

Washington will continue to press against any unfair intervention in China’s yuan currency, the official added. Making the yuan more market-driven would help inclusion of the currency in the IMF’s Special Drawing Rights basket of currencies, the official said.

The official was speaking after meetings in Beijing between U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and senior Chinese officials. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)