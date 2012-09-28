FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama blocks Chinese wind farm due to national security concerns
September 28, 2012 / 6:25 PM / in 5 years

Obama blocks Chinese wind farm due to national security concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Friday blocked a Chinese company from building wind turbines close to a Navy military site in Oregon due to national security concerns.

The privately-owned Chinese company Ralls Corp, which had been installing wind turbine generators that had been made in China by Sany Group, will now be forced shelve its plans and divest its interest in the four wind farm projects it acquired earlier this year.

The projects were all within or in the vicinity of restricted air space at a naval weapons systems training facility in Oregon, the administration said in announcing Obama’s decision.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
