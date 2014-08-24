UPDATE 1-China dismisses U.S. criticism of jet encounter as "groundless"

(Adds details from China statement, context)

BEIJING, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China dismissed U.S. criticism of manoeuvres by one of its jets near a U.S. Navy patrol plane off the Chinese coast as groundless and said its pilot had maintained a safe distance from the U.S. aircraft.

The Defence Ministry statement came in response to a diplomatic complaint the Pentagon filed with Beijing on Friday when it said a Chinese jet had come within metres (yards) of the U.S. plane.

“The U.S. side’s criticism of China is totally groundless,” the Chinese statement said on Saturday.

The military forces of the two countries have been looking to forge closer ties, but these have been frequently tested as tensions between China and its neighbours, some of them U.S. treaty allies, have heightened over competing territorial claims in the South China and East China seas.

The U.S. complaint concerned an Aug. 19 encounter about 215 km (135 miles) east of China’s Hainan Island in which a Chinese fighter jet came within metres of the U.S. aircraft performing acrobatic manoeuvres around it, the U.S. side said.

The Chinese jet made several passes at a P-8 Poseidon anti-submarine and reconnaissance plane, Pentagon press secretary Rear Admiral John Kirby said. At one point, the jet flew wingtip-to-wingtip about nine metres (10 yards) from the Poseidon and performed a barrel roll over the top of it, he added.

China denied wrongdoing and said the United States was responsible.

“The U.S.’s large-scale and highly frequent close-in reconnaissance against China is the root cause of accidents endangering the sea and air military security between China and the United States.”

In April 2001, an intercept of a U.S. EP-3E spy plane by a Chinese F-8 fighter in the same area resulted in a collision that killed the Chinese pilot and forced the American plane to make an emergency landing at a base on Hainan.

The 24 U.S. air crew members were held for 11 days until Washington apologised for the incident, which soured U.S.-Chinese relations in the early days of President George W. Bush’s first administration. (Reporting by Alexandra Harney and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Nick Macfie)