U.S. sets preliminary duties on China wind towers

WASHINGTON, May 30 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday slapped preliminary duties on a second clean energy product from China, this time hitting the tall steel towers used to generate power from wind.

The U.S. Commerce Department said it determined that Chinese manufacturers received government subsidies ranging from 13.74 percent to 26 percent of the cost of production.

The United States imported an estimated $222 million of the wind towers from China in 2011. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Anthony Boadle)