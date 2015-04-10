FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. asks WTO for dispute settlement panel on a Chinese export program
April 10, 2015 / 10:03 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. asks WTO for dispute settlement panel on a Chinese export program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - The United States has asked the World Trade Organization to establish a dispute settlement panel concerning a Chinese export subsidy program, the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office said on Friday.

China’s “Demonstration Bases-Common Service Platform” export subsidy program “appears to grant unfair, prohibited export subsidies to a large range of Chinese manufacturers and producers, from sectors like textiles to agriculture to chemicals to and advanced materials and metals,” the USTR said.

It said the WTO will establish this panel at the next meeting of the WTO Dispute Settlement Body on April 22. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Will Dunham)

