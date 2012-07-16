FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WTO panel says China bank card monopoly breaks WTO rules
July 16, 2012 / 2:51 PM / in 5 years

WTO panel says China bank card monopoly breaks WTO rules

GENEVA, July 16 (Reuters) - China discriminates against foreign bank card suppliers by maintaining state-owned China UnionPay as the monopoly supplier for clearing certain transactions, a World Trade Organization dispute panel said in a ruling published on Monday.

The panel said China is breaking the WTO rules by requiring all payment cards issued in China to work with the China UnionPay network and to carry its logo, as well as by forcing all payment terminals to accept China UnionPay network, it said.

