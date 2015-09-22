FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Xi says government does not hack - WSJ
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
September 22, 2015 / 4:35 AM / 2 years ago

China's Xi says government does not hack - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 22 (Reuters) - China’s government does not engage in the theft of commercial secrets and does not support Chinese companies which do this, President Xi Jinping told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published on Tuesday.

“Cyber theft of commercial secrets and hacking attacks against government networks are both illegal; such acts are criminal offences and should be punished according to law and relevant international conventions,” Xi said in the written interview, ahead of his U.S. visit.

“China and the United States share common concerns on cyber security. We are ready to strengthen cooperation with the U.S. side on this issue.”

U.S. national security adviser Susan Rice on Monday issued a stern warning to China that state-sponsored cyber espionage must stop, calling it a national security concern and critical factor in U.S.-China relations. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.