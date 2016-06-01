FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-U.S. Treasury to press China on yuan policy, economic rebalancing
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. Treasury to press China on yuan policy, economic rebalancing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comment by senior U.S. Treasury official on exchange rate communications)

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury will press China in bilateral meetings next week to keep moving toward a market-determined exchange rate, reduce excess industrial capacity, and make reforms that boost domestic consumption, a senior Treasury official said on Wednesday.

The official, speaking to reporters ahead of Treasury Secretary Jack Lew's trip to Beijing for the annual U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue meetings on June 6-7, said a "hallmark" for China to achieve a market-determined exchange rate would be "two-sided flexibility" that allows the yuan to both appreciate and depreciate in response to market pressures.

China's yuan has slid in recent weeks to near five-year lows against the dollar amid weak factory data and market expectations that the Federal Reserve is preparing to raise interest rates in June or July.

The Treasury official said that it was also for important for China to continue to communicate clearly its intentions for exchange rate policies.

"That communication is a core part of an effective exchange rate regime," the official said.

After a yuan drop in January roiled global markets, China's top central banker had calmed investors by saying the government had no intention to devalue the yuan. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.