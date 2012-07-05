FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2012 / 2:56 PM / 5 years ago

White House says Chinese yuan needs to rise further

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, July 5 (Reuters) - The Chinese yuan currency has appreciated against the dollar but ought to rise further, the White House said on Thursday, after Washington lodged a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization over Chinese tariffs on U.S. auto exports.

“The fact is the currency needs to appreciate more. There have been some steps taken over the last several years, but not enough,” White House press secretary Jay Carney told reporters traveling with President Barack Obama to Ohio.

“This continues to be something that is a high priority in our conversations with ... China,” he said.

