China's Zhang hopes U.S. removes barriers to investment

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - The United States should remove barriers to Chinese investment for national security reasons, said Zhang Xiangchen, a deputy trade minister at the Ministry of Commerce.

“That’s what we call a swing door; these doors are invisible but they are there when Chinese companies want to operate in the United States,” Zhang told reporters on Tuesday after meetings with U.S. officials at annual talks on security and economic policy.

He said infrastructure and state-owned companies in particular may face obstacles in the United States, though he acknowledged China had further to go than America in improving its investment climate. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov)