5 months ago
China's ZTE to pay over $800 mln to settle with U.S. over Iran sales - source
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 2:45 PM / 5 months ago

China's ZTE to pay over $800 mln to settle with U.S. over Iran sales - source

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - China telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp has agreed to pay more than $800 million to settle with U.S. authorities over allegations it violated U.S. laws restricting the sale of American-made technology to Iran, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The U.S. Department of Commerce is expected to announce the agreement on Tuesday, the person said. The person did not want to be identified because the settlement is not yet public.

Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

