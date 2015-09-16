U.S. appeals court refuses to revive chocolate price-fixing lawsuits

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court in Philadelphia dismissed on Tuesday lawsuits filed by retailers and chocolate lovers which had accused big U.S. chocolate makers of conspiring to push up the price of that mid-afternoon boost from the office vending machine.

Defendants in the case were Hershey Co, with about 42 percent of the U.S. market, Mars Inc, with about 28 percent, and Nestle USA Inc, which had about 8 percent of the U.S. market at the time. Cadbury had been a part of the lawsuit but settled in 2011.

