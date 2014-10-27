U.S. pastor who led son's same-sex marriage can keep ordination -council

Oct 27 (Reuters) - A U.S. pastor who was defrocked after officiating his son’s same-sex wedding ceremony, and later reinstated, can keep his ordination, a Methodist judicial council has ruled.

The church had punished Reverend Frank Schaefer last year by defrocking him when he refused to say he would never perform another gay ceremony. But an appeals panel reversed the decision, and the judicial council on Saturday upheld the appellate ruling, the church said on Monday. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Susan Heavey)