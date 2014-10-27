FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. pastor who led son's same-sex marriage can keep ordination -council
#Target LGBT
October 27, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. pastor who led son's same-sex marriage can keep ordination -council

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - A U.S. pastor who was defrocked after officiating his son’s same-sex wedding ceremony, and later reinstated, can keep his ordination, a Methodist judicial council has ruled.

The church had punished Reverend Frank Schaefer last year by defrocking him when he refused to say he would never perform another gay ceremony. But an appeals panel reversed the decision, and the judicial council on Saturday upheld the appellate ruling, the church said on Monday. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Susan Heavey)

