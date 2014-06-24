UPDATE 2-Pennsylvania pastor defrocked for son's gay wedding is reinstated

(Adds comments from pastor, bishop)

By Dave Warner

PHILADELPHIA, June 24 (Reuters) - A Methodist pastor who was defrocked after officiating at his son’s same-sex wedding ceremony will be reinstated, said a church appeals panel that withdrew his punishment on Tuesday.

The nine-member appeals panel of the United Methodist Church reversed its decision to remove Reverend Frank Schaefer from the pulpit of the Zion United Methodist Church in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

The church punished Schaefer, who has three gay children, by defrocking him in December after he refused to say he would never perform another gay ceremony.

The appeals panel said it upheld the church’s decision to suspend Schaefer last year for 30 days.

But it reversed the defrocking, saying that was punishing him for what he might do in the future instead of what he had done in the past.

Celebrating the ruling, Schaefer met with the media at a United Methodist Church, wearing a stole in rainbow colors, a symbol of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender pride.

“I have been refrocked today officially,” he said, conceding he was using a made-up term. “This is a great day.”

Schaefer was defrocked less than a month after he was found guilty in a church trial of violating church law by performing the 2007 ceremony for his son Tim.

At the time, Schaefer described the United Methodist Church as “my church” but said rules in its Book of Discipline discriminate against gay people.

He said he plans to move to California, where he has accepted an offer to become a pastor. He declined to identify the city or the church.

“I will continue to be an advocate for the LGBT community,” he said.

Bishop Peggy Johnson of the church’s Eastern Pennsylvania Conference said in a statement that she would abide by the committee’s decision and return Schaefer to active service.

“I pray confidently that our church may emerge stronger, more hopeful and more faithful to both its biblical grounding and its prophetic calling,” she said.

Schaefer’s lawyer, the Reverend Scott Campbell, said the ruling does not clear the way for other same-sex marriages in the denomination.

“It’s a wonderful decision, very carefully done ... It upholds the law of the church,” Campbell said.

The ruling also mandated that Schaefer be given back pay from December 2013, when his suspension ended and the decision to defrock him was made.