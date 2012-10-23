FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-CIA officer pleads guilty to identifying agent
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 5 years ago

Ex-CIA officer pleads guilty to identifying agent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia, Oct 23 (Reuters) - A former Central Intelligence Agency officer pleaded guilty on Tuesday to disclosing the identity of a covert agent, saying in court papers that he revealed the name in an email to a journalist in 2008.

John Kiriakou entered the plea in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Kiriakou was to go on trial next month on the disclosure allegation and other charges. He said he was not guilty when the charges were disclosed in January.

The guilty plea closes one of several prosecutions the Obama administration has brought against alleged leakers of classified information.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.