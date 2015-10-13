ACLU sues two psychologists who devised CIA interrogation program

James Mitchell and Bruce Jessen, two former military psychologists, “designed the torture methods and performed illegal human experimentation on CIA prisoners to test and refine the program,” the ACLU said in a statement.

“They personally took part in torture sessions and oversaw the program’s implementation for the CIA,” it said.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Washington state on behalf of three U.S. prisoners - Gul Rahman, Suleiman Abdullah Salim and Mohamed Ahmed Ben Soud.

It said Salim and Ben Soud suffered lasting psychological and physical damage and that Gul died from hypothermia caused by dehydration and exposure to cold.

A 2014 U.S. Senate report found the CIA paid $80 million to a company run by two former Air Force psychologists without experience in interrogation or counterterrorism who recommended waterboarding, slaps to the face and mock burial for prisoners suspected of being terrorists.

The psychologists were not named in the report but U.S. intelligence sources later identified them as Mitchell and Jessen.

The ACLU said Mitchell and Jessen methods used on the three men included “slamming them into walls, stuffing them inside coffin-like boxes, exposing them to extreme temperatures and loud music, starving them, inflicting water torture, depriving them of sleep for days, and chaining them in stress positions designed for pain and to keep them awake for days on end.”

The United States never charged the men with a crime.

The lawsuit said the psychologists were liable for war crimes including torture and non-consensual medical and scientific human experimentation.

“I‘m really not responding to any of those allegations,” Mitchell told Reuters by telephone from his Florida home.

After the Senate report was released in December, Mitchell told Reuters it was “a bunch of hooey” and “took things out of context.” There was no immediate comment from Jessen or the CIA.

The CIA outsourced more than 80 percent of its interrogation program to Mitchell Jessen & Associates of Spokane, Washington, for its work from 2005 until 2009, the Senate report said. The CIA also paid the company $1 million to protect it and its employees from legal liability.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages of at least $75,000 for the men. (Additional reporting by Matt Spetalnick)