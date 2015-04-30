Cigna sued over mail-order HIV drug program

(Reuters) - Cigna Corp has been hit with a lawsuit claiming that the health insurer discriminates against people with HIV/AIDS by forcing them to get some of their medications exclusively from its own mail-order pharmacy as part of a scheme to boost profits.

The suit, filed on Monday in federal court in the Southern District of Florida, was brought by the advocacy group Consumer Watchdog. It alleges that Cigna’s policy violates the Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law, by discriminating against people based on their medical condition.

