Ringling Bros. circus to stop elephant acts by 2018 -report
March 5, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

Ringling Bros. circus to stop elephant acts by 2018 -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus plans to eliminate its elephant acts by 2018 to quell public outcry over animal rights, the Associated Press reported on Thursday.

Feld Entertainment, the circus’ parent company, said the animals will live at the company’s 200-acre Center for Elephant Conservation in central Florida, the report said.

A spokeswoman for Feld Entertainment did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins and Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Frank McGurty and Bill Trott)

