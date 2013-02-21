FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's says outlook for US local governments remains negative
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2013 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

Moody's says outlook for US local governments remains negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service is keeping its outlook negative for U.S. local governments in 2013, as cities and counties must continue to operate with tight revenues, high demand for spending, and an “uneven economic recovery,” the rating agency said on Thursday.

Those local governments with “elevated reliance on federal employment or funding that is subject to federal budget cuts” have an increased risk of rating downgrades as the U.S. Congress wrestles over the federal debt and deficit.

In a little more than a week, automatic spending reductions across most federal programs are set to take effect in a process called sequestration, and the military is warning it will have to furlough hundreds of civilian employees.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.