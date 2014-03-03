U.S. EPA sets new vehicle emission, fuel standards

March 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday announced new fuel and automobile rules, known as Tier 3 standards, that aim to cut soot, smog and toxic emissions from cars and trucks.

The standards are expected to reduce tailpipe and evaporative emissions from cars, light trucks, medium-duty passenger vehicles and some heavy-duty vehicles. The allowable sulfur content of U.S. gasoline will also be reduced.

The tailpipe standards will include phase-in schedules that vary by vehicle class but generally will start between model years 2017 and 2025, the EPA said. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Ros Krasny; Editing by Eric Beech)