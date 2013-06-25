Obama directs EPA to end dumping of carbon from power plants

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he is directing federal regulators to develop a plan to end the “limitless dumping of carbon pollution” from U.S. power plants.

In a closely watched climate change speech, Obama said as part of a new national climate action plan, the Environmental Protection Agency will come up with new standards governing power plant carbon standards.

Speaking at Georgetown University, Obama said he wants to see a market-based solution to climate, but that the problem demands attention now. He said there are no federal limits to the amount of carbon emissions that power plants can pump into the atmosphere. (Reporting by Steve Holland; editing by Jackie Frank)